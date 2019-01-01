Spanish Breakfast Bread

Particularly during the week, I'm often on my own for lunch and sometimes breakfast as well. And while I don't have a lot of time to putter with a special meal for either, I'm often up for the challenge of grabbing a few items and making something absolutely yummy. Today's focus is just such a meal.

This breakfast-brunch-lunch meal consists primarily of three items: a slice of bread, a handful of asparagus spears, and an egg. Quick prep techniques for it all means there's a meal about 15 minutes away. A few extra tasty helpers -- like Spanish olive oil and smoked paprika -- mean it gets to the table while being simply satisfying.

I like to make this during spring and summer, when asparagus is easily attainable and cooks quickly. I'm also a fan of just having a late morning brunch sometimes during the week as a bit of a treat. I add a piece of fruit and a mug or two of coffee and it feels decadent, even if it takes only a few minutes to make and enjoy.

This recipe can be multiplied, but once you get to 4 eggs, I recommend using more traditional methods for poaching. This microwave method is perfect for 1-2 eggs and can be squeezed to 3, but anything over 4 and you start making this a time-intensive process that a pan of boiling water will make much quicker work of. Other than that, feel free to scale things up as is and enjoy!