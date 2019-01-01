Skillet Chicken Thighs with Summer Greens over Naan

If I had to choose one food to have each and every week, it would be oven-roasted chicken thighs. A deliciously crispy outer skin protects an amazingly tender interior. And when it comes to versatility, chicken thighs are where it's at. You can give them just about any treatment and change your plate while taking your tastebuds on a new adventure. And few adventures are as fresh and fun as this one.

Grab your cast iron skillet and get ready to pile on the flavor -- all atop a perfect piece of Indian flatbread! Chicken, asparagus, ramps (think the marriage of onions and garlic), and greens blend together to make a bright and tasty meal. Drizzle it all with a favorite vinaigrette - I opted for a garlicky version I stock regularly from Aldi - and you'll be falling in love with this meal with every bite you take!

This truly is a meal on its own. Just pour yourself a glass of chilled white wine, find a comfy place to enjoy dinner, and dig in. What's more, with little in the way of dishes needed to prepare it, you'll also find that a meal that takes under an hour to make takes considerably less time to clean up after. Summer is looking and tasting good!