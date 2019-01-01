Skillet Chicken Thighs with Summer Greens over Naan
If I had to choose one food to have each and every week, it would be oven-roasted chicken thighs. A deliciously crispy outer skin protects an amazingly tender interior. And when it comes to versatility, chicken thighs are where it's at. You can give them just about any treatment and change your plate while taking your tastebuds on a new adventure. And few adventures are as fresh and fun as this one.
Grab your cast iron skillet and get ready to pile on the flavor -- all atop a perfect piece of Indian flatbread! Chicken, asparagus, ramps (think the marriage of onions and garlic), and greens blend together to make a bright and tasty meal. Drizzle it all with a favorite vinaigrette - I opted for a garlicky version I stock regularly from Aldi - and you'll be falling in love with this meal with every bite you take!
This truly is a meal on its own. Just pour yourself a glass of chilled white wine, find a comfy place to enjoy dinner, and dig in. What's more, with little in the way of dishes needed to prepare it, you'll also find that a meal that takes under an hour to make takes considerably less time to clean up after. Summer is looking and tasting good!
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 4 (6-oz.) bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
- ½ teaspoon coarse salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 ½ cups fresh asparagus, cut in 1-in. pieces
- 1 bunch (~ 1 lb.) ramps or whole green onions
- 2-3 cups fresh greens of your choice (I used sorrel)
- 2 tablespoons chopped chives
- Naan, for serving
- ½ cup vinaigrette (choose your favorite or make your own), for serving
Preheat the oven to 400°F. Heat the olive oil in a 12-inch cast iron skillet (or other oven-proof heavy skillet) over medium-high. Sprinkle the chicken thighs with the salt and pepper. Place the thighs, skin side down, in the hot oil, and cook until the skin is golden brown, about 10 minutes. Flip the thighs, and cook until the other side is brown, about 5 minutes.
Place the skillet in the preheated oven, and roast for 20 minutes. Add the asparagus and ramps (or green onions) to the skillet, tossing to coat. Continue roasting until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of thighs registers 165°F and the vegetables are tender, 5-8 minutes more.
Remove the skillet from the oven and add the greens and chives to the hot skillet, tossing to coat them with the pan juices. Place a piece of naan on each serving plate and nestle a chicken thigh and accompanying vegetables over the bread. Drizzle generously with the vinaigrette of your choosing and serve immediately.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 45 minutes
