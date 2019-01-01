Red, White & Blue Salad

It's time to fire up the grill for your Independence Day gatherings. Make the tater salad, assemble the condiments, get your best chops, burgers, and brats at the ready. And add a splash of patriotic color to the table with a gorgeous, healthy salad.

With a base of fresh greens and a crown of ripe, juicy berries, this salad will fast become a favorite of all ages. What's more, at a table often brimming with lots of fat and sugar, this salad keeps things light without sacrificing flavor. You could, of course, tweak the choices of berries and other ingredients, but this one makes me especially happy this time of the year with its festive color palette.

It's also a great salad to have with just about any traditional July Fourth menu. Ribs? Sure. Steak? Check. Burgers and hot dogs? Of course! In fact, I'm not really sure I've met a meal that comes off the grill that doesn't smile a little more when this salad is at its side! Happy Independence Day!