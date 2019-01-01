Muffin Monday: Rhubarb Muffins

Rhubarb, actually a vegetable, is a perfect springtime addition to pies, pastries, and more. I love adding it to a tender muffin and letting it impart its telltale tanginess to my morning routine. Whether it's from the farmers' market, the garden, or those first few CSA boxes of the season, my muffins are happy to be recipients of it.

To help offset the tartness of the rhubarb, these muffins get their sweetness from granulated sugar (which gives the muffins an almost caramel-like flavor after baking) and vanilla Greek yogurt (which helps the muffins stay moist and adds flavors reminiscent of custard to the final product). A little cinnamon adds warmth that sometimes rhubarb lacks and helps balance it all a bit.

These muffins freeze well and can be stored in a freezer for up to 3 months in a resealable freezer bag or tightly-lidded freezer-ready storage container. To serve them from the freezer, pop each muffin in the microwave for about 30-60 seconds on high. A slightly warm muffin is just what you want to have when you're done.

So pour yourself a cup of tea or coffee and help yourself to one or two of these delightful muffins that speak of spring and flowers and birds singing in the trees. What a lovely way to say good morning!