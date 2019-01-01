Muffin Monday: Rhubarb Muffins
Rhubarb, actually a vegetable, is a perfect springtime addition to pies, pastries, and more. I love adding it to a tender muffin and letting it impart its telltale tanginess to my morning routine. Whether it's from the farmers' market, the garden, or those first few CSA boxes of the season, my muffins are happy to be recipients of it.
To help offset the tartness of the rhubarb, these muffins get their sweetness from granulated sugar (which gives the muffins an almost caramel-like flavor after baking) and vanilla Greek yogurt (which helps the muffins stay moist and adds flavors reminiscent of custard to the final product). A little cinnamon adds warmth that sometimes rhubarb lacks and helps balance it all a bit.
These muffins freeze well and can be stored in a freezer for up to 3 months in a resealable freezer bag or tightly-lidded freezer-ready storage container. To serve them from the freezer, pop each muffin in the microwave for about 30-60 seconds on high. A slightly warm muffin is just what you want to have when you're done.
So pour yourself a cup of tea or coffee and help yourself to one or two of these delightful muffins that speak of spring and flowers and birds singing in the trees. What a lovely way to say good morning!
Rhubarb Muffins
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- ¾ cup granulated sugar
- 2 ½ tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- ½ tsp. baking soda
- 1 cup vanilla Greek yogurt
- 8 T. butter, melted and cooled slightly
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
- 1 ½ cups diced fresh rhubarb
Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a 18 muffin tin cups with paper or foil baking cups; set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, and baking soda; whisk lightly to blend. In a medium bowl, whisk together the vanilla yogurt, melted butter, eggs, and vanilla extract until smooth. Lightly stir the yogurt mixture into the dry ingredients with a spatula until the batter just comes together. Gently stir in the diced rhubarb. The batter will be thick.
Divide the batter among the muffin cups, using the back of a spoon or a small spatula to settle the batter into the cups, filling each at least ¾ full.
Bake the muffins until they’re golden brown and a pick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 18 to 22 minutes. Allow the muffins to cool in the pan for 5 to 10 minutes before removing them to a wire rack to cool completely.
- Yields: 18 muffins
- Preparation Time: 35 minutes
