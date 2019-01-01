Mexican Breakfast Bowls

One evening not long ago, I was assembling a bowl dinner consisting of roasted potatoes and chicken, I think, when I started down that path that leads to something new for me and my family. I realized I had a couple lonely sweet potatoes from our last CSA box of 2018 that wanted using and began contemplating a Tex-Mex inspired bowl for breakfast. It was that time of the year when mornings brought a certain chill to the house, but open windows and basking in the sunshine was the order of the day by afternoon, so cranking up the oven first thing in the morning to roast some veggies meant also kicking that chill. Perfect!

Seasoned sweet potatoes coupled with onions and peppers for roasting builds a perfect base to which black beans get added. Then you crown it all with an egg or two cooked to order and some garnishes that will have you thinking of all things Mexican. In fact, if you're wanting to dip something into this bowl, consider serving it with warm tortillas or even tortilla chips. Put some salsa out too, if you'd like.

One of the things I really love about bowl meals is they allow everyone at the table to pick and choose what they like to make them unique. Don't like avocado? Skip it. Missing some bacon? Crumble it on! Choose the hot sauce that works for you or add a dollop of sour cream instead. You get the idea. Make a roasty toasty base and build the bowl that will help you start your day best!