Cheesy Chicken Meatballs

I've made lots of different kinds of meatballs over the years and many are pork and beef based versions that rarely, if ever, dry out while cooking. But chicken is a different case and I've generally veered away from making meatballs with such finicky meat. But then I discovered two things that really helped my chicken meatball game: adding sour cream and cheese to the meat mix and brushing the meatballs with mayo before baking them. No more dry meatballs!

Of course, I did not mention baking them in a muffin tin, but you already knew I did that, didn't you? Using a muffin tin gives you a less messy prep and baking process, plus the tins trap juices that are created during the baking process, leaving your meatballs with a juicy blanket to help keep them moist in the oven and, ultimately, on your plate.

I like using panko because the size and texture work well with meatballs, but toasted breadcrumbs or crushed crackers will also work. Sometimes, I even use crushed pita chips! You can use whichever kind of cheese floats your boat, just do add some. It helps with moisture and adds a lot of flavor! The eggs bind it all together - do not skip it! And, of course, the bit of mayo brushed over each meatball gives them a little heat shield and helps keep a lot of the moisture that would otherwise be lost right where you want it - in your meatballs!

These versatile meatballs are great with your favorite pasta dishes, tucked into sandwiches & wraps, and make a great addition to classics like Italian Wedding Soup. My daughter likes to just put some in a bowl, grate some cheese over the top (we live in Wisconsin - more cheese seems like a birthright!), and dig in! However you choose to use them, enjoy!