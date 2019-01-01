Peanut Butter Cutout Cookies
For Christmas, one of the goodies that made its way under the tree for me was an adorable set of corgi cookie cutters. It was an ideal gift since I love baking and our dear corgi, Pepper. But before I dug into making cookies, I wanted to figure out a recipe that could be shared by man and beast alike. The answer? Peanut butter!
Now, I have a simple option for making cutout cookies without requiring additional frosting or decoration that I can share with my pup. I've been known to grab a cookie and sit out in the backyard and toss cookie toes for Pepper. We both love it!
One of the issues I have with some cutout cookie dough is that it spreads too much and you can't really make out the cute designs of the cookie cutters. This one avoids that by having a dough that's fairly firm and has spent a bit of time chilling down a bunch. The result is a cookie that's crisp on the outside, tender within, and holds its shape very well. Oh - and they are delicious! But what's the dog's opinion on it all?
Yup - these cookies are definitely Pepper approved! So roll up your sleeves and roll out your dough. It's time to bake!
Peanut Butter Cutout Cookies
- ½ cup creamy peanut butter
- 6 tablespoons butter, softened
- ½ cup brown sugar, packed
- ⅓ cup light corn syrup
- 1 large egg
- 2 cups all-purpose flour, divided
- 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
Using a stand mixer, beat the peanut butter, butter, brown sugar, corn syrup, and egg until smooth.
Add 1 cup of the flour and the baking powder; beat until incorporated.
Using a spoon, stir in the last cup of flour until incorporated.
Divide the dough in half. Between two sheets of waxed paper, roll out the cookie dough to ¼" thick. Place the wax-paper lined cookie dough on a baking sheet and place it in the freezer until the dough is firm and chilled, about 10-15 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 350°F.
Remove one of the rolled dough sections out of the freezer and remove the top piece of the waxed paper. Dip your cookie cutters in flour and cut out the desired shapes. Place the cookies on a cookie sheet covered with a silicon baking mat. Reroll the scraps and cut out more shapes until you've used all of the dough.
Bake the cookies for 10 minutes or until set and firm. Allow the cookies to cool on the cookie sheet for 2 minutes before removing them to wire racks to cool completely.
Repeat the process using the other rolled dough section from the freezer. Store the cookies in an airtight container for up to a week.
- Yields: About 2 dozen cutout cookies or so - depending on the sizes and shapes of your cookie cutters
- Preparation Time: 45 minutes
Add new comment