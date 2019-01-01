Peanut Butter Cutout Cookies

For Christmas, one of the goodies that made its way under the tree for me was an adorable set of corgi cookie cutters. It was an ideal gift since I love baking and our dear corgi, Pepper. But before I dug into making cookies, I wanted to figure out a recipe that could be shared by man and beast alike. The answer? Peanut butter!

Now, I have a simple option for making cutout cookies without requiring additional frosting or decoration that I can share with my pup. I've been known to grab a cookie and sit out in the backyard and toss cookie toes for Pepper. We both love it!

One of the issues I have with some cutout cookie dough is that it spreads too much and you can't really make out the cute designs of the cookie cutters. This one avoids that by having a dough that's fairly firm and has spent a bit of time chilling down a bunch. The result is a cookie that's crisp on the outside, tender within, and holds its shape very well. Oh - and they are delicious! But what's the dog's opinion on it all?

Yup - these cookies are definitely Pepper approved! So roll up your sleeves and roll out your dough. It's time to bake!