Tzatziki Party Dip

I think I may have found my new favorite warm weather savory treat. This dip - which totally doubles as lunch any day of the week for me - is easy to assemble, uses tomatoes and cucumbers that I will be up to my ears in as my garden provides, and is a great way to fill your imagination with visions of relaxing on a beach in Greece. What's not to love?

This dip can easily become part of a Greek-themed party. Make sure you have plenty of dippers on hand and be ready for people to add it to kebabs, shawarma, and falafel. It is as delicious as it is versatile and that means it plays well with others. Embrace that.

For me, I can see making this on a Monday morning and having it with pita, leftover rotisserie chicken, and just about any other bits of goodies hiding out in my refrigerator. (Hello, leftover grilled salmon!) Suddenly, lunch time looks easy and delicious.