Lemon Cannoli Crepes with Blueberry Sauce

Easter is just around the corner and, for many, that means planning a decadent Easter brunch. If that thought fills you with dread, consider a gloriously elegant crepe recipe that allows you to make a couple part of it in advance. Then you can focus on making the crepes fresh and maybe cooking some sausage or bacon to have alongside these festive morning miracles!

Both the blueberry sauce and lemon cannoli cream can be made up to three days in advance. If you do that, the cannoli cream will likely want a bit of stirring before serving and I like to warm the blueberry sauce a little to keep the crepes from being too cold overall. If you make these fillings in advance, please still allow the crepe batter to rest at least 10 minutes before cooking the crepes. That will allow the batter to thicken naturally and will make cooking the crepes much easier.

These crepes are gorgeous on a plate and downright addictive on your fork. Pair them with your favorite breakfast meat selections, fresh muffins, fruit, scrambled eggs, and any other number of brunch buffet favorites ... oh, and don't forget the Easter eggs! Happy Spring!