Quick Garlic Butter Shrimp

Shrimp is a great option for quick, elegant meals, quick-cooking and easy to prepare, it can also make an ordinary day seem like a special occasion when you pair it with a simple risotto or your favorite pasta. The result: dinner on the table in 20 minutes and you looking like a culinary rock star!

I used chicken broth in this recipe, but you could substitute a dry white wine instead for a more upscale version. Just be aware that the alcohol will not fully cook off and it might not be suitable for young children or those wishing to avoid alcohol. If you have someone avoiding onions, feel free to substitute chopped parsley for the green onions, though the flavor will be less intense.

I served these tender shrimp over a simple spinach risotto and made sure to spoon the extra sauce into my bowl as well. It would also be fantastic served with al dente pasta and a bit of grated parmesan cheese. Oh, and maybe pour yourself a glass of that chilled white wine too!