Quick Garlic Butter Shrimp
Shrimp is a great option for quick, elegant meals, quick-cooking and easy to prepare, it can also make an ordinary day seem like a special occasion when you pair it with a simple risotto or your favorite pasta. The result: dinner on the table in 20 minutes and you looking like a culinary rock star!
I used chicken broth in this recipe, but you could substitute a dry white wine instead for a more upscale version. Just be aware that the alcohol will not fully cook off and it might not be suitable for young children or those wishing to avoid alcohol. If you have someone avoiding onions, feel free to substitute chopped parsley for the green onions, though the flavor will be less intense.
I served these tender shrimp over a simple spinach risotto and made sure to spoon the extra sauce into my bowl as well. It would also be fantastic served with al dente pasta and a bit of grated parmesan cheese. Oh, and maybe pour yourself a glass of that chilled white wine too!
Quick Garlic Butter Shrimp
- 2 T. olive oil
- 4 T. butter, divided
- 1 ½ T. minced garlic
- 1 lb. extra large shrimp, shelled with tails off
- Salt and fresh ground black pepper, to taste
- ¼ c. chicken broth
- ½ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes (optional)
- 2 T. lemon juice
- ¼ c. chopped green onions
In a large skillet, heat the olive oil and 2 tablespoons of the butter over medium heat until the butter is melted. Add the garlic and sauté until it is fragrant (about 30 seconds - 1 minute). Add the shrimp, season it with salt and pepper to taste, and sauté it for 1-2 minutes on one side (until it's just beginning to turn pink), then turn each of the shrimp in the skillet.
Pour in the broth and add the red pepper flakes (if using). Bring the mixture to a simmer for 1-2 minutes or until the liquid reduces by about half and the shrimp is fully cooked through (don't over cook the shrimp).
Stir in the remaining butter, the lemon juice, and the green onions; remove from the heat immediately.
Serve over risotto or your favorite pasta.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Add new comment