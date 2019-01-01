My daughter loves dumplings. Since I'm not often making them from scratch, I do tend to have a bag or two of frozen potstickers in my chest freezer at all times. And when we're in a bit of a rush for dinner, they become the crowning touch on a soup I could make every week and my family would keep asking for more: Potsticker Soup.

Since I tend to regularly make homemade broth of various types, I will use what I have on hand. My most recent batch and the one featured in these photos used a slightly spicy turkey broth I made after roasting a Thai curry rubbed turkey. Of course, you can always opt for your favorite brand of broth from the market as well. Just please don't use bouillon. Much of the flavor in this soup comes from the slightly-tweaked broth and bouillon tends to lean toward salty water more often than not.

Speaking of salt, the saltiness of this soup comes mostly from the soy sauce used. I like a very thick, dark soy sauce for flavoring it and tend to use a mushroom soy sauce that's so thick, it can be effectively drizzled over the top of your soup as part of your garnish, if you so choose.

Using a candy cane or golden beet will allow you to enjoy its sweet flavor in this soup without the telltale red streaking associated with ruby red beets. This is especially recommended since julienning a beet will absolutely have juice coloring your broth when using a more common red beet. You can also omit the beet and double the amount of carrot, if you prefer. As is often the case with recipes here, feel free to tweak things a bit and make it your own. Enjoy!