Ginger Pork Noodle Bowls

I like pairing roasted pork with ginger and garlic. Strong and aromatic, these flavorful roots factor into all kinds of cooking and give elaborate noodle bowls an intense foundation that will help keep the last of the winter doldrums at bay.

If you have a pressure cooker, you'll have the tenderest, easiest path to preparing the pork shoulder. But don't worry if you don't, you'll just be devoting more of your prep time to the oven roasting process and your pork might not be as tender as it would be out of a pressure cooker. If you need to, you can slice the pork into thin strips instead of shredding it with a fork. Pick what works for you.

This is a meal on its own. I like enjoying a warm bowl in front of the fire because I can hold it and get that extra warmth on my fingertips too. If you'd like, you can put more soy sauce and your favorite hot sauce out to drizzle onto your bowl as desired. That said, with all this ginger and garlic, I tend to think the flavor is already right at the sweet spot. Enjoy!