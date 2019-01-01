Caramelized Pears with Vanilla Mousse

Continuing with our menu ideas for a romantic Valentine's Day dinner at home, we find ourselves reaching the end of a decadent meal featuring salmon and asparagus alongside a hearty barley salad. How do you cap such an elegant dinner? With caramelized fruit and a creamy vanilla mousse!

The vanilla mousse is really just a bit of a cheat that involves making instant pudding with whipped heavy cream to give it the depth and flavor you'd expect from mousse without requiring much in the way of time. This recipe will make more than you need - refrigerate any leftovers or, for a fun frozen treat, pop it in the freezer and use in place of ice cream!

The other half of this recipe has you letting butter, sugar, and pears make a fantastic caramel sauce in minutes. I used red D'Anjou pears, but use whatever you have available. Avoid very ripe pears, as they will fall apart easily. This is an excellent recipe to use for those not-quite-ready pears that you've been drooling over!

Once assembled, particularly if you happen to have some pretty martini glass for showing it off, this dessert is sure to impress. What better day than Valentine's Day to showcase so many layers of delicious in one simple dessert?