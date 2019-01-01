Warm Barley Salad

Continuing with our menu ideas for a romantic Valentine's Day dinner at home, we find ourselves delighting in a hearty salad that's warm, packed with veggies and barley and perfectly sautéed mushrooms and shallots. With such a beautiful blend of flavors, it won't be hard to just decide this salad is going to be making regular appearances at your table until spring!

I love this salad because it bridges the gap between traditional warm sides and salads consisting of entirely raw ingredients. In fact, you might find yourself having a difficult time deciding whether you should call it a side dish or a salad. I have a solution for you: call it delicious! Packed with warm ingredients like barley and sautéed mushrooms, shallots, and garlic combined with raw ingredients like fresh greens and lemon juice, it has something for everyone.

While it is playing second fiddle to our elegant salmon and asparagus dish from earlier this time around, this dish is also part of a stunning lunch when paired with your favorite sandwich or a hot cup of soup or chowder. Let's face it - Valentine's Day is one day and winter is long. Let's pop this recipe into our winter rotation now!