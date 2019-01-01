Bang Bang Rainbow Shrimp Pasta

Bonefish Grill serves a fun dish called Bang Bang Shrimp. While I think the flavor is great, it's a dish that includes breaded, fried shrimp swimming in a very heavy sauce with nary a vegetable to cut through that sea of fat. So I skip the expensive restaurant bill and make a much lighter, vegetable-laden version that's tossed with pasta to help soak up some of that delicious sauce. The result is a meal I can easily justify enjoying once or twice a month.

The vegetables I opted for include brightly colored slices of mini sweet pepper and tender asparagus. This combination also happens to give the dish a bright rainbow color palette that is great at any table this time of the year. Remember, spring is on its way and here's a rainbow to help you remember! But since it's not spring yet, the spicy, creamy sauce gets caught in all those nooks and crannies in the pasta and helping you feed your inner cravings for comfort food.

This dish can easily be a one bowl meal, but I do like to have a fresh salad or some fruit alongside it to help with that reminder that not everything served in winter needs to carry enough calories to fuel a buffalo! Instead, enjoy a slightly less heavy version of a restaurant favorite and look forward to warmer, lighter days!