Winter Shrimp Salad

Yep, it's definitely January. Depending on the day, I have to be careful when opening my door, lest the wind blow a chill through me that will take the rest of the day to squash. And while I might feel like the best use of my time is to burrito myself in the comfiest blanket I can find, I'm also among the many who would like to see healthier eating happening at my table and just a bit more color too. Living in Wisconsin can mean winters defined by differing shades of grey and white, so it's great to bring color back at the table.

This gorgeous salad is chock full of colorful vegetables, tender shrimp, toasted nuts, and even some tangy sharp cheese. I makes a beautiful meal that's healthy, but doesn't carry with it that dullness or boredom often associated with better eating. By preparing the vegetables in a variety of ways (shredded, sliced, and spiralized), their color and textures get showcased in a way that's refreshing and fun. I call for Chioggia beets because I love their candy cane striped pattern and how they really light up this pretty salad, but you can substitute red or golden beets if that's what you have on hand.

Cooking the shrimp and toasting the walnuts with a light touch leaves texture as king in this salad and helps bring a lot of flavor to a dish that will help redefine what a winter salad means to you. Serve this stunning salad with a glass of chilled wine or simply a glass of ice water with mint and lime. Save the sides for a different meal - this one has everything colored and looks great doing it!