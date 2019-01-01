Winter Shrimp Salad
Yep, it's definitely January. Depending on the day, I have to be careful when opening my door, lest the wind blow a chill through me that will take the rest of the day to squash. And while I might feel like the best use of my time is to burrito myself in the comfiest blanket I can find, I'm also among the many who would like to see healthier eating happening at my table and just a bit more color too. Living in Wisconsin can mean winters defined by differing shades of grey and white, so it's great to bring color back at the table.
This gorgeous salad is chock full of colorful vegetables, tender shrimp, toasted nuts, and even some tangy sharp cheese. I makes a beautiful meal that's healthy, but doesn't carry with it that dullness or boredom often associated with better eating. By preparing the vegetables in a variety of ways (shredded, sliced, and spiralized), their color and textures get showcased in a way that's refreshing and fun. I call for Chioggia beets because I love their candy cane striped pattern and how they really light up this pretty salad, but you can substitute red or golden beets if that's what you have on hand.
Cooking the shrimp and toasting the walnuts with a light touch leaves texture as king in this salad and helps bring a lot of flavor to a dish that will help redefine what a winter salad means to you. Serve this stunning salad with a glass of chilled wine or simply a glass of ice water with mint and lime. Save the sides for a different meal - this one has everything colored and looks great doing it!
Winter Shrimp Salad
- 6 c. mixed greens (I used escarole and radicchio, but I like bitter greens)
- 2 Chioggia beets (you can use red or golden beets instead)
- 1 large carrot, shredded
- 1 T. olive oil
- 1 lb. medium shrimp, peeled & deveined
- 1 tsp. Turkish seasoning or similar seasoning blend
- Generous handful of coarsely chopped walnuts
- Crumbled sharp cheese (I used Bessie's Blend
Arrange the greens in a large serving platter. Set aside.
Peel the beets and slice one into thin slices and arrange along the outside of the serving platter. Shred or spiralize the other beet and sprinkle it over the greens in the serving platter. Sprinkle half of the shredded carrot onto the platter and reserve the other half.
Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the shrimp and cook until pink, adding the seasoning near the end of cooking. Remove from the heat and add the walnuts to the skillet and stir to coat with the seasoning and warm through.
Add the crumbled cheese, warm shrimp and walnuts, and the remaining shredded carrots to the serving platter and serve immediately.
- Yields: 2-3 servings
- Preparation Time: 20 minutes
