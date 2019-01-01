Sausage & Squash Calzones

Sometimes, I like prepping a bit of meal plan for later in the week over a lazy weekend. I'll chop veggies for a soup or get meat marinating for a stew that I plan to make mid week. And that's how I've come to make calzones a perfectly reasonable weeknight meal. I prep the fillings over the weekend and assemble and bake them when things get decidedly busier during the week.

This particular filling is one of my favorites. Packed with sweet, tender butternut squash and spicy Italian sausage (though you can opt for mild sausage if you prefer), the filling is lick it off the spoon good and if you happen to have any left after making your calzones (it happens sometimes), toss it with hot pasta or serve it over rice. Or, you know, eat it with a spoon!

I love putting together a fresh salad with sliced black olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and a light vinegar-based dressing to have alongside calzones. They are heavy enough on their own, so the fresh vegetables and tangy dressing helps cut through that a bit to bring balance back to your meal. Then add a glass of your favorite wine and enjoy a simple weeknight meal that is here as a result of your clever planning!