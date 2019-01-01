Salmon-Lentil-Shallot Salad

As we stand poised at the end of January, winter seems to be so entrenched that a lifetime of soups and stews seem the only way to cope. But wait - turning to a good main dish salad is an excellent way to incorporate healthy ingredients into your diet without sacrificing flavor. Just embrace a blend of clever ingredients to make salad anything but boring!

This clever salad begins with cooking lentils and lightly seasoning them. Rather than rushing to chill them, this salad works well with warm lentils and they serve as a warming plate for the sautéed salmon. I adore lentils and salmon together, so this seemed a perfect combination.

If you don't have shallots, you can skip them or fry up either garlic or red onion. Please note that garlic will be stronger than the shallots and red onion will be milder than the shallots. Choose accordingly!

I also happen to love blue cheese and olives, which is why they are given good representation on this plate. If you prefer a different soft, tangy cheese or olives, feel free to make suitable substitutions. What you see above it heaven on a plate to me and an excellent way to encourage healthier eating in my home. Find ways to accomplish the same in yours and let's get through the coldest parts of winter together!