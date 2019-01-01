Citrus Cranberry Muffins

I've mentioned before my fondness for having muffins in the freezer for quick microwaving when I need a mid-morning pick-me-up. And since I'm looking for a pick-me-up, it seems ideal to feature tangy cranberries in the mix every once in a while. You did freeze a bag or three of cranberries when they were on sale right after Thanksgiving, right?

One of the great things about these muffins is that you do not need to thaw the berries at all. Just pop them into the batter at the end and bake away. If you are looking to see that gorgeous red color, pop a few onto the top of each muffin too. Baking the muffins with whole cranberries means they will have a lot of cranberry flavor — which is just what I'm looking for as January digs its claws into everything around us and a little color and a lot of flavor are in order.

In addition to pairing a just-warmed muffin with a cup of coffee mid-morning, you could put together a plate of muffins (all one kind or mix and match) for a morning brunch. Simply take them out the night before and let them thaw on the counter or use the microwaving trick for them in small batches. Presto! You've got a bit of morning delight to share with friends and loved ones.