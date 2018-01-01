Streusel-Topped Zucchini Muffins

I'm a fan of having muffins tucked away in my freezer. If I have an impromptu brunch, I can set a plate out the night before and be ready to serve them with the sun. If I haven't got anything to have alongside a cup of tea, 30 seconds in the microwave will give me a delightfully warm muffin to enjoy. If I just want a bit of time for myself on the weekend before I fuss with breakfast foods, I can warm some for me and mine, grab a cup of coffee, and enjoy a book in the morning sunshine before contemplating bacon and sunny side up eggs.

And this time of the year, there's something lovely about a muffin with a streusel crown! A simple zucchini muffin is packed with lots of cinnamon and a crunchy-sweet sprinkling of streusel that reheats beautifully. As with most baking recipes, I don't recommend tweaking the ingredient list or amounts, though this recipe will easily multiply.

The other thing baking gives you this time of the year is a delightfully warm kitchen that smells like cinnamon. For me, that's a recipe for me opting to bake again and again and again and … well, you get the idea. Enjoy!