'Twas a few days before Christmas and all through the house,
people were stressing and beginning to grouse.
The holidays made them anxious and grumpy to boot.
They just wanted to be done shopping o at least not give a hoot.
But before eating all the holiday cookie dough and being unfair,
consider instead making some truffles to enjoy and to share.
I know warnings about eating raw cookie dough are everywhere and with good reason, but I don't know a baker among us who hasn't nibbled a little here or there. That said, the holidays can sometimes stress even the most stalwart person into wanting to dig through an entire batch of the stuff. Rather than succumb to that craving, why not take it and use it to satisfy that sweet tooth, relieve a bit of stress, and end up with a clever gift for those on your holiday giving list?
The cookie dough in these truffles is safe to eat, delicious, and made even better by a quick dunk in dark chocolate. What's more, a little box of 2-4 truffles makes a delightful and thoughtful gift … and will help ensure that you don't actually end up eating them all. What's more, studies have actually found that time spent preparing goodies in the kitchen helps relieve stress, so it's a win-win-win!
Now, if you're like me, you'll want to double this recipe because otherwise your beloved family will snag most of them before you get a chance to enjoy them! And even though it's the season of giving, I won't fault you for stashing a few just for yourself in the back of the fridge! Hang in there — the holidays are reaching their sweet spot!
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Truffles
- 1 c. flour
- ½ tsp. salt
- ½ c. butter at room temperature
- ½ c. packed brown sugar
- ¼ c. granulated sugar
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 3 T. milk
- ⅔ c. mini chocolate chips
- 12 oz. (1 pkg.) semi-sweet chocolate chips
Line a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper. Set aside.
In a small bowl, whisk the flour and salt; set aside.
Beat the butter until creamy; add the sugars and beat on high until pale and fluffy. Add the vanilla extract and mix until combined.
Reduce the mixer speed to low and slowly add in the flour mixture. Mix until just incorporated. Slowly pour in the milk. Increase the mixer speed to med-high and beat for 3 minutes. Stir in the mini chocolate chips by hand.
Using a small (2 tsp) disher (ice cream scoop), scoop the cookie dough and roll it into balls. Place the balls on the prepared baking sheet and freeze for 30 minutes.
Place the semi-sweet chocolate chips into a medium heat-proof glass bowl. Place the bowl over a small saucepan — the bowl should rest mostly above the top edge of the saucepan - filled about halfway with water. Place the entire setup (called a bain marie) on the stove over medium-low heat. Stir the chocolate regularly until it is fully melted.
Carefully coat the cookie dough balls in the melted chocolate. If desired, sprinkle the tops with decorations. Allow the chocolate to fully set before storing the truffles in a covered container in the refrigerator. Allow to come to room temperature before serving.
- Yields: About 30 truffles
- Preparation Time: 90 minutes
