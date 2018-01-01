Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Truffles

'Twas a few days before Christmas and all through the house,

people were stressing and beginning to grouse.

The holidays made them anxious and grumpy to boot.

They just wanted to be done shopping o at least not give a hoot.

But before eating all the holiday cookie dough and being unfair,

consider instead making some truffles to enjoy and to share.

I know warnings about eating raw cookie dough are everywhere and with good reason, but I don't know a baker among us who hasn't nibbled a little here or there. That said, the holidays can sometimes stress even the most stalwart person into wanting to dig through an entire batch of the stuff. Rather than succumb to that craving, why not take it and use it to satisfy that sweet tooth, relieve a bit of stress, and end up with a clever gift for those on your holiday giving list?

The cookie dough in these truffles is safe to eat, delicious, and made even better by a quick dunk in dark chocolate. What's more, a little box of 2-4 truffles makes a delightful and thoughtful gift … and will help ensure that you don't actually end up eating them all. What's more, studies have actually found that time spent preparing goodies in the kitchen helps relieve stress, so it's a win-win-win!

Now, if you're like me, you'll want to double this recipe because otherwise your beloved family will snag most of them before you get a chance to enjoy them! And even though it's the season of giving, I won't fault you for stashing a few just for yourself in the back of the fridge! Hang in there — the holidays are reaching their sweet spot!