Seasoned Greetings! New Year's Eve brings many together to reminisce about the year that's ending and look to the new one that's about to begin. A blanket of hope is likely to be present and a toast or two might be made. Champagne or wine are traditional options for raising a glass - and those are both fine choices - but we've also spent a bit of time over the years sharing some of our favorite cocktails and even toasty adult beverages and we thought we'd take a walk down Memory Lane to give you some ideas about you might want in your glass later today.

Whether you are looking to grab a cocktail shaker and a bevy of ingredients or trying to keep things a bit simpler, we have a wide range of beverages that are downright festive:

The Art of Cocktail Shaking - for those needing a refresher or beginner's course

Ginger Old Fashioned - a fun twist on a Wisconsin tradition

It’s Cocktail Time - a Sandra Lee guide to cocktail parties, including recipes for festive martinis and savory appetizers

Ginger-Beet Syrup - for making the most amazing Cosmo you've ever had

Cocktail Party - another Sandra Lee guide to cocktail parties, this time with a sweet theme

However you plan to ring in the New Year and whether or not you'll have a glass to raise at all, let me add my voice to the many you will hear over the coming days saying Happy New Year and may 2019 be good to you!