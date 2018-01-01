Asian Ginger Pork Chops with Broccoli & Cauliflower

It used to be that pork chop night meant dried out meat that could only regain some moisture from a clever sauce. And tenderness? Forget it! But today's pork can be cooked more gently and a combination of a quick stovetop sear with an oven finish means a tasty crust with tender meat at the table. And that clever sauce? It's still clever, but doesn't need to do so much heavy lifting!

The simple sauce is really just a souped up hoisin sauce and, if you aren't looking to doll it up at all, feel free to just use hoisin sauce on its own. We're really looking for a fun way to bring more flavor to the table and since thick cut pork chops have a lot of heft, a sauce with a lot of flavor is a great addition. You can also opt to tweak the amount of garlic, ginger, and pepper to suit your tastes. What you have here caters to mine.

Finally, you can use other veggies, but I like broccoli and cauliflower because they roast quickly and beautifully and because they are both vegetables that are on home in an Asian dish. The seasoning from the seared pork tends to flavor them just enough and then the spicy sauce carries it all the rest of the way. All of this in about a half hour. Cheers!