Loaded Steak Fries

I regularly host a gathering of delightfully geeky friends to share food, drink, witty conversation, and viewing of campy sci-fi when we have it. The gathering has been nicknamed Who Night, after the long-running British sci-fi program Doctor Who and the friends gathered are the Who Crew. And when it comes to feeding the crew, everything from Spanish tapas to game day food has graced my table. Since we're giving a nod to casual food before the holiday entertaining season, I thought I'd share one of my favorite casual entertaining ideas from the past year … courtesy of the Who Crew!

This dish feeds our crowd and blends two great ideas: loaded baked potatoes and poutine. The result is a bevy of thick cut steak fries sprinkled with sautéed peppers and onions and seared spicy steak. Add some salsa, fresh tomatoes, and guacamole to be spooned onto your plate and you've got a laid back meal that's quick and fun. And that's the point of Who Night anyway!

You could, of course, reduce the size of this meal by making less of … well, everything. You could switch up the toppings. Don't like steak? Try chicken or even leftover turkey from Thanksgiving. Not wanting guac? Add in some sour cream. And while there's no cheese in the version below, there's no rule that you couldn't add a sprinkle of your favorite blend. Make it yours. Then invite your friends over and make it gone!