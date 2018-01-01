Steak Salad with Roasted Vegetables

If you've been paying attention, you'll note that the months of September and October tend to be a brilliant combination of late harvest showcases, early fall roasting and simmering techniques, and more than a little comfort food meets fusion in my kitchen. So this time around, it will come as no surprise that salad's getting a fall harvest makeover. Simply seared sirloin steak tops a salad comprised of the last of the vine-ripened tomatoes from the garden, a bunch of roasted vegetables and mushrooms, and the creamy touch of fresh mozzarella. It's a beautiful salad that tastes even better than it looks!

Speaking of looking, I couldn't help snapping this photo while getting shots of this pretty salad. I had the salad resting on the floor of my office in the sunshine and, in the background, my very well-behaved and hopeful corgi was letting me know I could share if I wanted! He did end up with a treat that day for being so good while I was working, but the salad was all mine!

The mix of vegetables in this salad can be mixed up to suit what you have on hand. If zucchini is past season, cubed butternut squash also roasts up rather beautifully. If you aren't a fan of mushrooms, maybe work some eggplant into the mix? If heat makes you swoon, something spicier than the mini peppers shown here could also be substituted. Heck, you could use nearly any other protein in place of the steak as well. I just like how very hearty this fall-inspired salad becomes with the addition of thinly sliced sirloin steak.

This salad is really a meal in itself. A light red wine or chilled seasonal cider is an excellent beverage choice to round out your offering. This salad is quick, elegant, and downright beautiful and makes salad not just a main dish, but company-worthy!