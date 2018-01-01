Steak Salad with Roasted Vegetables
If you've been paying attention, you'll note that the months of September and October tend to be a brilliant combination of late harvest showcases, early fall roasting and simmering techniques, and more than a little comfort food meets fusion in my kitchen. So this time around, it will come as no surprise that salad's getting a fall harvest makeover. Simply seared sirloin steak tops a salad comprised of the last of the vine-ripened tomatoes from the garden, a bunch of roasted vegetables and mushrooms, and the creamy touch of fresh mozzarella. It's a beautiful salad that tastes even better than it looks!
Speaking of looking, I couldn't help snapping this photo while getting shots of this pretty salad. I had the salad resting on the floor of my office in the sunshine and, in the background, my very well-behaved and hopeful corgi was letting me know I could share if I wanted! He did end up with a treat that day for being so good while I was working, but the salad was all mine!
The mix of vegetables in this salad can be mixed up to suit what you have on hand. If zucchini is past season, cubed butternut squash also roasts up rather beautifully. If you aren't a fan of mushrooms, maybe work some eggplant into the mix? If heat makes you swoon, something spicier than the mini peppers shown here could also be substituted. Heck, you could use nearly any other protein in place of the steak as well. I just like how very hearty this fall-inspired salad becomes with the addition of thinly sliced sirloin steak.
This salad is really a meal in itself. A light red wine or chilled seasonal cider is an excellent beverage choice to round out your offering. This salad is quick, elegant, and downright beautiful and makes salad not just a main dish, but company-worthy!
- 1 medium zucchini, sliced
- 1 handful red sweet mini peppers, sliced in half
- 1 red onion, cut into thin strips
- 4-6 whole baby bella mushrooms, sliced
- 2 T. olive oil
- 8 oz. chopped romaine lettuce
- 1 cup mixed sliced tomatoes - I used pear, sungold, and cherokee purple tomatoes
- 8 oz. marinated fresh mozzarella, drained and torn (reserve marinade)
- 1 lb. sirloin steak
Preheat the oven to 350°F. While the oven is preheating, slice the zucchini, peppers, onion, and mushrooms and place on a large baking sheet. Drizzle them with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Bake them in the preheated oven for 30 minutes.
While the vegetables roast, arrange the greens, tomatoes, and torn mozzarella on 2-3 large serving plates.
While the vegetables are nearing the end of their roasting, sear the steak in a heavy skillet, ideally cast iron. After searing well on both sides, drizzle liberally with some of the reserved mozzarella marinade and cook an additional one minute on each side. Rest the steak for about 10 minutes before slicing into strips.
Add the roasted vegetables to the salad serving plates, followed by the sliced steak. If desired, drizzle the tops of the salads with any remaining mozzarella marinade and serve immediately.
- Yields: 2-3 servings
- Preparation Time: 45 minutes
