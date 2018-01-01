Food Fresh

We’ve all wondered, from time to time, just how long do I have until this food item goes bad? Sometimes the expiration date isn’t always there, leaving us confused on whether something is still safe to eat. Whether you’re prepping for an upcoming holiday, re-organizing your pantry, or spring cleaning, it’s such a bummer to have to throw away old or expired food you found sitting in your kitchen. From leafy vegetables, to poultry, or starchy pasta, Kitchen Cabinet Kings gathered a helpful guide that breaks down the average lifespan of common household foods. It’s charted by storage medium: your pantry, fridge, or freezer. Clear up the confusion and avoid food waste (which also means money) or even getting sick from spoiled foods and reference their infographic below.