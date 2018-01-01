Shrimp Stuffed Zucchini Boats

Stuffed produce is a great way to transition from summer to fall. The end of summer and beginning of autumn means gardens are working overtime to fill our tables with amazing fruits and vegetables, but cooler weather also keeps popping up and baking it all in the oven begins to be downright appealing. So grab some of that plentiful zucchini and get ready to discover a new favorite dish.

The filling for this dish combines the heat found in jalapeños with your favorite Cajun seasoning and maybe even a bit of hot sauce (it's optional, but highly recommended). If that sounds like it might be too hot, remember that zucchini is mostly water and you'll be putting lots of cheese and tender shrimp in there too. I find that even kids go bonkers for this one!

Speaking of kids, help make this an extra fun meal by steaming some sweet corn, slicing some melon, and tossing cherry tomatoes with fresh mozzarella and a bit more of that fresh basil to round out your meal. It will be a hit with everyone at the table.