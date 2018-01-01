Mexican Hot Chocolate Zucchini Muffins

My husband's favorite flavor of ice cream is a creamy chocolate-cayenne blend. He drools at the mention of ghost pepper jelly on toast. The salsa never seems hot enough. You get the picture. But when it comes to muffins, these babies get it just right.

Packed with chocolate, cinnamon, and cayenne, these aren't any ordinary zucchini muffins. That said, the zucchini does what it does in all baked goods … it helps keep them moist and delicious. Because these are such a regular happening in my house, alongside chocolate zucchini muffins without all the spicy goodness, I tend to toss some walnut pieces on top of these so that we can tell which is which at a glance. I mean, we love them, but that doesn't mean they are everyone's cup of tea.

Speaking of tea, that's one way to enjoy them. Coffee also works well. But if you are feeling festive, why not make a mug of Mexican hot chocolate to have alongside them and really crank up the heat! Soon we'll be seeing cold winds whipping through our yards and it only seems fitting to get ready while using up some of this year's bumper crop of zucchini! Next time, we'll look at the culinary craze that is zoodles, or zucchini noodles.