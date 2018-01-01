Rounding out our focus this week on using zucchini, I'm bringing you a savory dish that works equally well as an appetizer, snack, or light main course. Feta Zucchini Fritters work well on a brunch buffet or alongside an elegant salad with a glass of wine for dinner. Have them on their own or with a dollop of thickened yogurt or some fresh tomato relish. One thing's for sure: one bite and you'll be tasting summer, so savor it while you still have time!

Do not skip the squeezing step! Zucchini is very moist — that's why it's so popular in baked goods — and moisture is the enemy of these fritters. Squeeze out as much liquid as you can and you'll be well on your way to fritters that are tender on the inside and crisp on the outside.

I've been known to make the gluten free version of these fritters to use in place of English muffins for an eggs benedict dish. Not only do people not miss the muffins, they tend to actually prefer the fritters to the point that I now favor a regular flour version as the base for any benedict I'm making! And hey, it uses a lot of zucchini!