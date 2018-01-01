Feta Zucchini Fritters
Rounding out our focus this week on using zucchini, I'm bringing you a savory dish that works equally well as an appetizer, snack, or light main course. Feta Zucchini Fritters work well on a brunch buffet or alongside an elegant salad with a glass of wine for dinner. Have them on their own or with a dollop of thickened yogurt or some fresh tomato relish. One thing's for sure: one bite and you'll be tasting summer, so savor it while you still have time!
Do not skip the squeezing step! Zucchini is very moist — that's why it's so popular in baked goods — and moisture is the enemy of these fritters. Squeeze out as much liquid as you can and you'll be well on your way to fritters that are tender on the inside and crisp on the outside.
I've been known to make the gluten free version of these fritters to use in place of English muffins for an eggs benedict dish. Not only do people not miss the muffins, they tend to actually prefer the fritters to the point that I now favor a regular flour version as the base for any benedict I'm making! And hey, it uses a lot of zucchini!
Feta Zucchini Fritters
- 1 ¾ c. shredded zucchini
- 2 eggs
- ¾ c. crumbled feta
- ⅓ c. chopped garlic chives (or some other combination of fresh herbs)
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- ½ c. all purpose flour (gluten free flour can be substituted for a gluten free version)
- ¼ tsp. salt
- 2 T. olive oil
Squeeze the shredded zucchini between layers of paper towel to remove their juice. Do this in batches and put the squeezed zucchini in a large bowl.
Beat the eggs in a small bowl and then pour it over the shredded and squeezed zucchini. Add in the feta cheese, herbs, baking soda, flour, and salt. Stir until combined.
Heat a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Pour ½ tablespoon olive oil into it. Using a tablespoon or an ice cream scoop, drop the zucchini batter into the pan and gently press with a tablespoon or a spatula.
Cook the patties for about 3 minutes on medium-high heat and carefully flip them over with a spatula. Cook the other side for another 3 minutes. If they are too browned, reduce the heat to medium. Remove the fritters from the skillet and place them on paper towel to cool and drain.
Repeat with the remaining batter.
- Yields: 6-8 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
Add new comment