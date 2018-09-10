10 Slow Cooker Recipes for Busy Families

With school back in session and fall in full swing, it’s easy for schedules to fill up, leaving less time to prepare meals for the family. But, that doesn’t mean you need to revert to take out or frozen foods. If you have a slow cooker, there are endless ways to make healthy and delicious meals without spending hours in the kitchen.

Our friends at Your Best Digs recently came up with ten 5-ingredient slow cooker recipes to make it easy for busy parents to cook up a hot meal. With the cool weather upon us, I can’t help but love the idea of a hearty meal of roasted chicken and vegetables — take a look at the recipes below!

My favorite part about cooking my meals in slow cookers is that I can do the prep in the morning, and allow it to slowly cook throughout the day while I’m working. It’s the best feeling when you get home and dinner is ready!

To check out the other recipes, see the bottom of this slow cooker review. What’s your favorite fall recipe?