Summer Show-Stopper

2 egg whites

⅛ tsp. cream of tartar

⅛ tsp. salt

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 egg yolk

½ tsp. vanilla extract

2 T. all-purpose flour

2 T. cocoa

1 cup pitted dark cherries (frozen will work)

¼ cup cherry juice

1 tsp. cornstarch mixed with 1 T. cold water

¼ cup ruby port

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 T. superfine sugar

½ tsp. vanilla extract

½ cup heavy whipping cream

¼ cup amaretto liqueur

1 tablespoon light corn syrup

6 ounces bittersweet or semisweet chocolate, chopped

To make the chocolate cake layer, spray a loaf pan with baking spray. Set aside.

Place the egg whites, cream of tartar, and salt in a mixing bowl, beat with electric mixer until they are foamy.

Beat in the granulated sugar gradually, continue beating until stiff peaks form. Beat in the egg yolk and vanilla extract.

Combine the flour and cocoa and fold lightly into the egg mixture. Spread the batter in the prepared pan. Bake in a 325° F oven 25-30 minutes or until the cake springs back when lightly touched. Cool completely.

To make the cherry sauce layer, while the cake is baking, combine the pitted cherries and the cherry juice in a medium saucepan and bring to a simmer, stirring frequently. Add the cornstarch slurry and mix well until a thick sauce forms. Remove from the heat and add the port, stirring until it is fully incorporated into the sauce. Cool completely alongside the chocolate cake.

To make the chantilly cream layer, pour the heavy cream into a mixing bowl. Add the sugar and vanilla extract. Whip with an electric mixer until soft peaks form, 3 to 5 minutes. Cover with plastic wrap and chill until ready to use. (You can make this up to a day in advance.)

Just prior to assembling the terrine, make the ganache. To make the chocolate ganache layer, bring the heavy whipping cream, amaretto liqueur, and light corn syrup to a simmer in a small saucepan. Remove from the heat and add the chocolate; whisk until smooth. Allow to cool slightly - no more than 15 minutes.

To assemble the terrine, layer the cherry sauce over the cooled chocolate cake. Carefully dollop the chantilly cream over the cherry sauce and use a spoon or spatula to smooth it out. (Don't overfill the cream layer. If there's extra cream, feel free to serve slices of the terrine with an additional dollop of chantilly cream!) Then pour the still warm ganache evenly over the top of the cream. Carefully place a sheet of aluminum foil over the top of the loaf pan and set the pan in the freezer. Freeze for at least 3 hours before serving.

To serve, thaw for about 10 minutes and cut thin slices to move to serving plates. Enjoy!