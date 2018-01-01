Weeknight Shorts: Fragrant Chicken and Shrimp

August is the perfect time of the year to let gorgeous salads and produce-packed pastas grace your table. But, if you're like me, you want a bit of protein on the table too. That's where Fragrant Chicken and Shrimp come in. Lean and flavorful, this combination cooks quickly and is seasoned with a citrusy rub that kicks up the flavor profile with smoked paprika and garlic.

The recipe below makes about a pound of lean, delicious protein that's perfect for topping a fresh salad, a quick pasta dish, or your newest risotto. It's also a great way to focus on great dinner foundations while letting you decide if tonight's a meal that calls for a generous protein portion or if a bit lighter is the way to go. If you are eating alone, consider making a full batch and using it to top a different dinner each night of the week. It's quick, simple, and delicious!

You can, of course, mix up the zest used in the seasoning blend or skip it entirely. I'm particularly fond of this blend since it focuses on adding a freshness to the mix that's perfect for this time of the year.