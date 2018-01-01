Summer on a Bun

To me, summer is about embracing the classics, so whether I'm firing up the grill for burgers or brats, I'm a happy camper! However, to achieve perfect bliss, I turn the creativity up to eleven and opt for brat burgers.

Brat burgers are what happen when you remove the casings from brats and form the filling into thin patties. A short visit to a hot cast iron pan - on the grill or on the stove - later, and you've got an inspired burger to be paired with toppings and condiments as you see fit. I like keeping it pretty classic with these gems as the burgers themselves tend to really shine when brought to the table. A little lettuce and onion, a generous sprinkling of grated sharp cheese on top, and a bit of grainy mustard and a toasted bun are enough to highlight these juicy burgers perfectly.

All of the traditional sides for brats and/or burgers will do just nicely for these as well. Toss together a potato salad, slice some juicy watermelon, and put out a jar of your favorite pickles. Then crack open your favorite beer and call dinner done. It's summer and this kind of dining is what it's all about!