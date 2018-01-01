Cakes for Two

Crab cakes are an important part of my favorite brunch spreads and, when it comes to a good appetizer party, they top the list. But what if you are looking for enough to work for a nice meal for two? Most recipes make a lot and they don't really reheat well. So what's a crab cake lover to do?

Go ahead and make enough for two. After all, it means using less crab which just means you can afford to incorporate them into your plans more often! I prefer a crab cake that is definitively crisp on the outside and tender and creamy on the inside. And there's a secret to both of those characteristics!

The crispness happens as a result of panko, a Japanese breadcrumb known for its light and flaky texture. That great texture allows it to crisp beautifully when it's cooked, especially when pan frying in canola oil, as we're doing here. The crumbs incorporated into the center of each crab cake stay moist and tender because they don't get direct contact with the hot oil, but those on the edge get to become a golden, crisp crust for the finished product.

Keeping the interior of the crab cakes creamy and moist isn't too much of a challenge, but I like giving them a flavor boost as well. That's accomplished with shredded sharp cheese. I use cheddar in this recipe because my family loves it, but parmesan, asiago, or any other strongly-flavored cheese will work here. Think of it as a way to help increase the creaminess, cohesiveness, and flavor all in one simple ingredient. What's not to love?