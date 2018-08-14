The 14 Best Oils for Cooking

What's your go-to cooking oil?

Are you the type of person that uses one versatile oil or hoards at least five in their pantry? Many of us fall into that second category because, after all, each oil has it's own specific use. Olive oil is versatile and has a neutral flavor. Peanut oil is great for frying. Coconut oil's sweet flavor is great for baked goods, and the list goes on.

One thing to consider, especially if you're using oil on the stovetop, is an oil's smoke point. Oils with high smoke points are the most versatile because they can be used in many temperatures without burning. For a quick reference, here are the smoke points of fourteen popular oils:

In addition to smoke point, think about each oil's flavor profile. The subtle flavors in different types of cooking oil can make all the difference, especially if you're creating a salad dressing or vinaigrette. To help you decide what each oil is best for, check out this cheat sheet on popular cooking oils.