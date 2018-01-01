Weeknight Shorts: Crisp Beef

In less time than it takes to grab takeout or have it delivered, you could be enjoying delicious crispy asian beef. The key to getting your beef that amazing crunchy crust? Pat it dry and use a cornstarch coating that will quickly form a fantastic crust when you give it a fry in your trusty wok or frying pan.

And, because now is the season of fantastic produce, make sure you stir-fry some great veggies too. If the addition of grape tomatoes seems a strange item for a stir-fry, give it a try before you decide it's a no-go. I learned this trick from a James Beard Award-winning chef and I will toss little flavor gems like this into any stir-fry that boasts a range of textures and flavors. It will take your stir-fry from mundane to memorable with a simple ingredient and literally a minute or two.

You could also serve this over brown rice or even noodles. I bet it would also be great tucked into lettuce leaves as an appetizer or light dinner. So take a little time (and I mean a little time) and put together a dinner that will have you reaching for your wok again and again this summer!