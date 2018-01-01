Remarkable Coffee Facts to Perk You Up

If you’re like 54% of people, the day doesn’t begin without a good cup of coffee. But how much is it worth to you?

In the Indonesian Archipelago, the most expensive coffee, Kopi Luwak, is $600 a pound. If the cost doesn’t scare you away, the way that it’s made might. It is produced from the feces of a cat-like mammal, the palm civet, after it eats and digests coffee cherries.

This unique fact about coffee, along with many others (such as weird coffee flavors and bean information) are detailed in the infographic below from Printwand.

If you don’t think you can pay for or stomach Kopi Luwak, you can try some other weird flavors at a much cheaper price. For example, Dunkin’ Donuts offers an apple pie coffee, and Boca Java adds the flavor of a breakfast favorite, maple bacon. Head to Starbucks for Guinness draft flavor, or for something stronger, Whiskey Barrel Coffee provides Moonshine flavor.

With so many varieties of coffee, it might be hard to believe that all commercial coffee comes from two main types of beans: Robusta and Arabica. The exact flavor depends on how the beans are roasted, but there’s a good chance your coffee comes from the Arabica bean because it makes up about 70% of the world’s coffee production.

Arabica beans are fine, mild, and aromatic, but are expensive to cultivate. They also contain 50% to 60% less caffeine than Robusta beans, which are used mostly in blends and instant coffee. Both beans originated in Ethiopia, and are each grown in Latin America, Central America, Africa and parts of Asia.

Good thing you don’t have to travel that far for your next cup of joe. Check out these facts and more in the infographic below.