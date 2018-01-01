Quick Corn
Since getting my Instant Pot a few years ago, I've regularly used it to keep my house cooler in summer and enjoy dishes I might otherwise save for winter or days when I have hours to devote to watching a pot simmer or a pan roast. And when summer rolls around, I make corn. Regularly. Gloriously. Quickly.
Making lots of sweet, tender ears of corn is a snap with the Instant Pot. Just shuck your corn, add them (break them in half if you have trouble fitting them whole into your pot) and about a cup of water to the pot, pop the lid on and set it to cook on high pressure for zero minutes. Yep, you read that right - zero minutes. If you're having trouble wrapping your head around that, it's just fancy-speak for bringing the machine to high pressure and immediately releasing the pressure to make sure you have perfectly steamed corn that's crisp tender and sweet.
I like this lightened version of Mexican Street Corn that forgoes mayonnaise and Mexican crema or sour cream. That version can be lovely too — but I tend to make that on the grill and since I'm making corn nearly once a week, I've adapted the recipe for this technique. Besides, if you have lovely sweet corn, the last thing you want to do is cover up too much of that flavor. So a seasoned butter and sprinkle of Mexican cheese is what I've embraced. Feel free to tweak it to your liking, but this version is quick and delicious … just what I'm looking for in a summer side!
Speedy Mexican Street Corn
- 4-6 medium ears sweet corn, husks removed
- ¼ cup melted butter
- ¼ cup minced cilantro
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- ¼ teaspoon ground chipotle pepper, to taste
- 2 teaspoons lime zest, from one lime
- 2 tablespoon lime juice, from one lime
- ⅓ cup cotija cheese, crumbled
Place the ears of sweet corn in the liner of your Instant Pot and add 1 cup of water. Place the lid on the pot and set it to reach high pressure for zero (0) minutes.
While the corn cooks, combine the next six ingredients (melted butter through lime juice) to form a fragrant sauce. Set aside.
When the Instant Pot beeps, immediately release the pressure manually and remove the corn to a serving dish. Brush it generously with the sauce and sprinkle it evenly with the cheese. Serve immediately.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 15 minutes
