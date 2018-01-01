Picnic Sandwiches

Summer finds my daughter and me coming up with excuses to eat lunch outside. Whether we're just taking a quick break from our gardens to grab a bite or planning a more elaborate picnic to take to the zoo, sandwiches often become the centerpiece of such meals. And that's no surprise, especially when we're lucky enough to have things like leftover turkey on hand! Once you have that part figured out, the sandwiches nearly make themselves.

This particular version of turkey salad is our go-to choice in summer. It keeps things interesting by combining flavor and texture in fun ways. Crunchy almonds and juicy grapes get paired with the tender turkey and crisp onions so that every bite is a delicious little adventure of its own. And while any old sandwich bread or wrap will do, our favorite is a beautifully grainy bread that holds up to the turkey salad and doesn't get all soggy if we make the sandwiches and eat them an hour or more later.

Standard picnic food is all about being able to eat with your hands and make everything easy. Therefore, chips, fruit that doesn't require slicing, granola bars, and the occasional candy bar are all good candidates for accompaniments to these sandwiches. So grab a cooler, pack your lunch, and get out there and love this summer while it's here!