Whether you’re planning a backyard party this summer or you’re embarking on big camping trip with the family, stressing over what you’re going to eat should be the least of your worries. Keep it simple–with one pot meals. One pot (or skillet) meals are an easy way to whip up a big meal and limit the mess and cleanup. Use the same pot to prep, cook all your ingredients together and to clean up, because who really wants to spend time doing dishes when you could be having fun?

Wayfair has broken it down for us by breakfast, dinner and dessert with yummy one pot camping meals and helpful cooking and cleaning tips to make cooking outdoors easy! From 2 ingredient banana pancakes to colorful chicken and veggie stir fry, you can’t really go wrong with these classics. Even better, one pot desserts! S’mores dip or quick apple and oat crisp will satisfy any sweet tooth. Check out these one pot camping meal ideas as inspiration for your next outdoor cooking adventure:

One Pot Camping Breakfast

There’s a reason we call breakfast the most important meal of the day. Before you go exploring, consider these delicious one pot breakfast ideas, for the energy you’ll need to last all day. Fire up your charcoal grill, grab your skillet, and gather all of your ingredients.

One Pot Camping Dinner

After a long day of exploring, dinner is likely the first thing you’re thinking about. The good news is you don’t have to sacrifice a hearty meal, just because you’re outside! Try these easy one pot dinner meals and cooking tips to nourish the whole group. The best part about each of these options is that they'll have an added smokey flavor from the charcoal grill!

One Pot Camping Dessert

The best night cap to an active day is sitting around the fire eating a delicious dessert. However, you don’t have to limit yourself to packaged sweets. The ideal camping dessert requires few ingredients and is easy to make. Satisfy your sweet tooth with these flavorful one pot dessert ideas.

Don't forget the reason why you went camping in the first place – to relax and enjoy a break from the day-to-day bustle. Both easy to make and easy to clean, one pot camping meals will transform the way you cook outdoors. Use these tips and tricks for cooking on your charcoal grill to take full advantage of the great outdoors! Who knew that you could make so many new recipes all on your grill!