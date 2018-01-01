It's Easy Being Green

I like to make sure our summer meals are packed with a healthy dose of amazing summer produce. Sometimes, that means complex meals with lots of moving parts, so to speak. But there are absolutely days when I toss some brats and hot dogs on the grill and wonder if I should count a bag of chips as a vegetable. When that happens, I remind myself that it is easy being green!

With just three ingredients, this fun green salad leans into the color of fresh and can be assembled in about 10 minutes — less than that if you are fast at slicing fruits and vegetables! More often than not, I don't even opt for a dressing because the kiwi has such strong flavor, but if I'm wanting something like that, I usually will just grab a bottle of raspberry vinaigrette from the fridge.

This light and refreshing salad is at home alongside everything from the aforementioned brats and hot dogs to a beautifully grilled steak or chicken breast. Of course, you can serve it with something not grilled, but I like how the bright green color contrasts with the seared look of food off the grill. Beyond that, it's fast, easy, and delicious and that's generally what I'm looking for when it comes to sides for my grilled dinners. Enjoy!