Weeknight Shorts: Sizzling Shrimp

Tacos are a family favorite at my house. We like to keep things fun by mixing up the fillings and toppings. But I think our favorite version is a fajita-style shrimp filling that helps get dinner on the table in about 20 minutes. After all, when it never seems like there are enough hours in the day, a meal like this is beyond a gift!

If you want to save even more time for yourself, consider peeling and deveining the shrimp in advance, tossing them with the seasonings, and storing them covered in the refrigerator until it's time for you to cook them. You can also cut the onions and pepper in advance, although I prefer to leave slicing the tomatoes until right before they get added to the pan. It keeps them from losing more of their juicy goodness.

Since this is such a fun meal, I like to pair it with fresh pineapple, black beans and rice, and - if I can - some fruity summer drinks. After all, we might be busy, but we definitely want to have fun!