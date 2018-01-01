Weeknight Shorts: Oven Finishing

Boneless, skinless chicken thighs are my favorite go-to dinner ingredient when I'm in a hurry. Yes, they technically take just a bit longer to cook than breasts, but it's nearly impossible to overcook them and that means I can use my favorite method for quick-cooking to get dinner on the table in under a half hour: start on the stovetop and finish in the oven. It's something I call the two-step!

One of the results of using this technique is a piece of chicken with a beautifully seared exterior and a tender, juicy interior. It also frees up about 15 minutes in which you can attend to sides, pour a glass or two of wine, set the table, or just find a comfy chair for a few minutes. How often is that an option before dinner's done?

I like serving a dish like this with a fresh garden salad and something a bit starchy. That could be a rice or potato dish or your favorite warm biscuits. Pick whatever makes you and your family happy and enjoy a quick dinner with minimal cleanup and flavor that will have you reaching for this recipe again and again!