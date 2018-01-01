Weeknight Shorts: Oven Finishing
Boneless, skinless chicken thighs are my favorite go-to dinner ingredient when I'm in a hurry. Yes, they technically take just a bit longer to cook than breasts, but it's nearly impossible to overcook them and that means I can use my favorite method for quick-cooking to get dinner on the table in under a half hour: start on the stovetop and finish in the oven. It's something I call the two-step!
One of the results of using this technique is a piece of chicken with a beautifully seared exterior and a tender, juicy interior. It also frees up about 15 minutes in which you can attend to sides, pour a glass or two of wine, set the table, or just find a comfy chair for a few minutes. How often is that an option before dinner's done?
I like serving a dish like this with a fresh garden salad and something a bit starchy. That could be a rice or potato dish or your favorite warm biscuits. Pick whatever makes you and your family happy and enjoy a quick dinner with minimal cleanup and flavor that will have you reaching for this recipe again and again!
Chicken with Lemons and Peppers
Preheat the oven to 350° F.
Heat the cooking fat of your choice (I used bacon fat) in a large, heavy ovenproof skillet. Rub the chicken evenly with the lemon-pepper seasoning. Add the chicken to the skillet and sauté over medium-high heat for 4 minutes per side. Add the peppers and lemon all at once and stir briefly to coat with the cooking fat accumulated in the skillet.
Place the skillet into the preheat oven and bake for another 10-15 minutes or until the chicken and peppers are cooked to your tastes. Serve immediately.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 25 minutes
Add new comment