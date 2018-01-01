Ramping Up

If you've not enjoyed ramps on your table during the springtime months, you are missing out on a short-lived flavor powerhouse. My family is fortunate enough to see them arrive in our first couple CSA boxes of the season and I'm a fan of treating them gently and leaning into their beautiful balance of onion and garlic flavor. Therefore, egg dishes are common, as is my new favorite way to use ramps: on pizza.

Pairing fresh ramps on a pizza with robust sausage and creamy mozzarella is a perfect way to showcase their flavor. Despite coming in a small package, they pack a lot of flavor and can hold their own with other strongly flavored ingredients. I bet they'd also be fantastic lightly sautéed and served with a good steak and a glass of red wine. Alas, that idea will need to wait as the season is passing and we'll need to wait until next spring for another go. But, if you still have access to these amazing wild onions, take a bit of time to whip up a pizza you simply cannot order from Pizza Hut!

Now, if you want to make this pizza but don't have access to ramps, fear not. Simply dice together white onion and fresh garlic to make a coarse paste. Then toss a tablespoon or three of it with the sausage when it's nearly done. It won't be the same, but you'll get some of the same flavors invited to the party. For the real deal, you might have to wait for a springtime CSA box, an early season trip to the farmers' market, or a very patient walk in the woods after the snow has melted. Trust me - it's worth the journey!