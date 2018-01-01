Anyone who's enjoyed donuts, pastries, or muffins in the morning has experienced cake for breakfast. But when the cake you are serving is a beautiful bundt cake brimming with fruity goodness, it feels just a bit more decadent and special. With blueberries in season and lemon being the perfect match for the berries, this simple cake will have you and yours celebrating cake for breakfast!

As the season changes, the fruit in this cake can also change. While berries — everything from strawberries to blackberries — work well in it, chopped peaches and plums are also a nice option. But when it's May and June, I tend to favor blueberries, especially since my husband counts them as his favorite fruit! If you don't have lemon extract, feel free to opt for vanilla extract instead.

I like to work this pretty cake into a brunch buffet. You could even pile some fresh berries into the center of the cake for a bit more ooooh appeal. Set a bowl of chilled whipped cream alongside it on the table and you'll find this cake ends up being the star of the show!