Cake for Breakfast?
Anyone who's enjoyed donuts, pastries, or muffins in the morning has experienced cake for breakfast. But when the cake you are serving is a beautiful bundt cake brimming with fruity goodness, it feels just a bit more decadent and special. With blueberries in season and lemon being the perfect match for the berries, this simple cake will have you and yours celebrating cake for breakfast!
As the season changes, the fruit in this cake can also change. While berries — everything from strawberries to blackberries — work well in it, chopped peaches and plums are also a nice option. But when it's May and June, I tend to favor blueberries, especially since my husband counts them as his favorite fruit! If you don't have lemon extract, feel free to opt for vanilla extract instead.
I like to work this pretty cake into a brunch buffet. You could even pile some fresh berries into the center of the cake for a bit more ooooh appeal. Set a bowl of chilled whipped cream alongside it on the table and you'll find this cake ends up being the star of the show!
Lemon-Blueberry Breakfast Cake
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- ½ tsp. salt
- 1 cup plain yogurt
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 T. fresh lemon juice
- 3 large eggs
- 1 tsp. lemon extract
- ½ cup canola oil
- 1 ½ cups fresh blueberries tossed with 1 T. all-purpose flour
Preheat the oven to 350° F and grease a 12-cup bundt pan with cooking spray.
In a large bowl, mix the 1 ½ cups of flour, the baking powder, and the salt; set aside. In another bowl, whisk together the yogurt, sugar, lemon juice, eggs, lemon extract, and canola oil. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and whisk until combined.
In another small bowl mix together the blueberries with the 1 tablespoon of flour; gently fold the blueberries into the batter.
Pour the batter into the prepared bundt pan and bake for 50-60 minutes or until an inserted toothpick in the center of the cake comes out clean.
When the cake is done, remove it from the oven and set it aside to cool for about 10 minutes. Remove it from the bundt pan onto a baking rack to cool completely.
- Yields: 12 servings
- Preparation Time: About 1 hour and 15 minutes
