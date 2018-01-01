Weeknight Shorts: Take In!

I try to eat a healthy and varied diet, but I will not pretend that I'm above craving some fried chicken or Chinese takeout once in a while. But when that craving hits, I aim to be in charge of what's going in my body by making as much of what I eat at home. So that means Honey Walnut Shrimp to tame that takeout beast.

This creamy dish is traditionally swimming in heavy sauce after being deep-fried. I lighten the dish without losing flavor by making the breading a great seasoned cornstarch mixture, making the sauce with just three ingredients, and tossing it gently with the cooked shrimp at the end of the process instead of leaving it swimming in sweet mayonnaise. The end result has what I consider a much better texture and flavor than the original and with just twenty minutes of cooking time invested, you'd be hard-pressed to be sitting down to takeout in that time!

I highly recommend letting a rice cooker or Instant Pot handle the rice for you and you can always toss together some sliced cucumbers with a light vinegar-based dressing to brighten it all a bit more. Then a bit of green tea or dry cider and dinner is done!