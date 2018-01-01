Say Cheese!
Sometimes, you've got dinner more or less planned, but it's missing something a little fun. That's when you need to contemplate some biscuits holding a treasure within. I mean, I love warm biscuits, but who is going to argue with ones boasting warm, garlicky cheese inside?
I like mixing four kinds of cheese for these, but you could also go with fewer varieties — just make sure you end up with the same basic volume of cheese filling for tucking inside the biscuit dough. Speaking of the biscuit dough, opt for something that isn't too pull-apart since that could cause trouble once the baking begins!
I like serving these alongside roasted meals, when I'm already using the oven anyway or, my personal favorite, homemade soups and stews! A warm cheesy biscuit makes it the ultimate comfort food in mere minutes!
Cheese-Filled Biscuits
In a medium mixing bowl, stir together the cream cheese, chèvre, green onions, parmesan cheese, cheddar cheese, and garlic powder; mix well.
Open the can of biscuit dough and separate out each biscuit. Press each biscuit out flat to a diameter of at least 4 inches and no more than 6 inches. Take a spoonful of the cheese mixture and place it into the center of each biscuit dough round. Take the edges of the biscuit dough and pinch them together to completely encompass the cheese mixture. Place the biscuit on a baking sheet covered in a silicone baking mat (or spray lightly with cooking spray); repeat until all the biscuit dough rounds are filled.
Bake at 350° F for 11-13 minutes or until the are golden brown. Allow them to cool for a few minutes before serving to avoid burns!
- Yields: 8 servings
- Preparation Time: 15 minutes
