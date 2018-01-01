Say Cheese!

Sometimes, you've got dinner more or less planned, but it's missing something a little fun. That's when you need to contemplate some biscuits holding a treasure within. I mean, I love warm biscuits, but who is going to argue with ones boasting warm, garlicky cheese inside?

I like mixing four kinds of cheese for these, but you could also go with fewer varieties — just make sure you end up with the same basic volume of cheese filling for tucking inside the biscuit dough. Speaking of the biscuit dough, opt for something that isn't too pull-apart since that could cause trouble once the baking begins!

I like serving these alongside roasted meals, when I'm already using the oven anyway or, my personal favorite, homemade soups and stews! A warm cheesy biscuit makes it the ultimate comfort food in mere minutes!