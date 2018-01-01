On Decadence

When my daughter's birthday rolls around, I usually ask her if there is anything special she'd like in the way of a birthday dessert. When she was little, those requests tended to focus on the decoration of a cake (who can forget the My Little Pony cake that she swore tasted like pony?), but as time went on, things got more interesting and everything from pink donuts to cheesecake made their way into the request line. This year? She asked for the flavor combination of chocolate and strawberries and I had a blast with it.

Now, this ended up being a birthday pie, but it works well for any special occasion. With Mother's Day and many anniversaries just around the corner, you might consider showcasing it right about then. If you don't happen to have the nifty chocolate hearts for decorating, choose other candies, sprinkle the pie with mini chocolate chips, or grate your favorite dark chocolate over the top of the pie.

I cannot stress how delightfully decadent this pie is. Of course, one of my very favorite flavor combinations of all time is chocolate and strawberry, so I have to smile and say my kid is setting her goals pretty well as she finishes up her time in elementary school!