Complexity with One Skillet

Lemon and garlic are great flavors that pair well. Each is strong enough to stand on its own, but together they become a unique flavor powerhouse. And when you use them to steer a dish featuring shrimp, pasta, and spinach, things are bound to get interesting.

Despite having several steps to take it from ingredients to a finished dish, this recipe doesn't take more than half an hour to prepare and will have you well beyond the tired dinner standbys that sometimes dot our weeknight meal landscape. As is often the case, you can tweak the seasonings and even some of the main ingredients to suit your own tastes. However, stick with seafood and greens or other quick-cooking vegetables to keep the prep time short and please keep the lemon and garlic as the main flavor stars.

This really is a one-dish meal. Pour a chilled glass of white wine or dry cider and dig in. What's more, when it's all said and done, you aren't looking at much in the way of cleanup either. Now that's what I call a keeper recipe!