Bread Alone?

For me, recipes are often suggestions. Now, with baking, the chemistry involved does suggest you follow a recipe carefully unless you really know what you're doing, but most other types of cooking are more forgiving and using asparagus instead of green beans in a dish won't cause too much trouble and can allow you to use what you have on hand, favor ingredients you prefer, and generally make a dish your own. I love this kind of cooking and do it all the time. I also actively suggest you do the same when sharing new ideas here.

So for longtime readers, today's recipe will come as no surprise. In fact, instead of a standard recipe, it's more a list of ingredients without specific quantities and some ideas for layering them together. But, as suggested above, swapping out ingredients is a very encouraged thing here, so if you want to put some fresh spinach and ham on this instead of tomatoes and bacon, go for it. Likewise, I'm sure most people can find a place to work in their favorite cheese — perhaps in lieu of the sauce?

This recipe is all about showcasing amazing bread. Maybe you've recently discovered the most amazing bakery or started making your own bread at home. Whatever the inspiration, pick something amazing. For me, that's a tender baguette that's covered in crunchy seeds. It's nearly like an everything bagel in whole wheat baguette form and it brings me such joy. And when I have joy like this, it's time to make this special ingredient shine!