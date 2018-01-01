Bread Alone?
For me, recipes are often suggestions. Now, with baking, the chemistry involved does suggest you follow a recipe carefully unless you really know what you're doing, but most other types of cooking are more forgiving and using asparagus instead of green beans in a dish won't cause too much trouble and can allow you to use what you have on hand, favor ingredients you prefer, and generally make a dish your own. I love this kind of cooking and do it all the time. I also actively suggest you do the same when sharing new ideas here.
So for longtime readers, today's recipe will come as no surprise. In fact, instead of a standard recipe, it's more a list of ingredients without specific quantities and some ideas for layering them together. But, as suggested above, swapping out ingredients is a very encouraged thing here, so if you want to put some fresh spinach and ham on this instead of tomatoes and bacon, go for it. Likewise, I'm sure most people can find a place to work in their favorite cheese — perhaps in lieu of the sauce?
This recipe is all about showcasing amazing bread. Maybe you've recently discovered the most amazing bakery or started making your own bread at home. Whatever the inspiration, pick something amazing. For me, that's a tender baguette that's covered in crunchy seeds. It's nearly like an everything bagel in whole wheat baguette form and it brings me such joy. And when I have joy like this, it's time to make this special ingredient shine!
Baguette Breakfast
- Enough slices of bread to build a good foundation for each serving (choose amazing bread or make your own, the amount you need will vary based on the number of servings and size of your loaf of bread)
- Thin slices of ripe tomato (I like big slicing tomatoes for this)
- 3-4 slices of crisp bacon per serving
- 1-2 eggs (cooked to order) per serving
- 2-3 T. hollandaise or other creamy sauce, optional
Slice the bread into standard slices. Toasted or not (pick your favorite), arrange enough slices on each plate to make the foundation of a serving. Cover the slices generously with slices of tomato. Place the bacon over the tomato and set an egg or two over that (one egg is just fine for me - two will make a very generous breakfast!). If desired, drizzle some hollandaise or other creamy sauce over the top and serve immediately.
- Yields: Varies
- Preparation Time: 20 minutes
